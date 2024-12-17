Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issue Yellow wind warning with gusts of 60mph possible - starting at 3pm and ending at 8am tomorrow
It is to start at 3pm today (Tuesday) and last to 8am tomorrow (Wednesday).
The warning says there will be ‘strong winds on Tuesday afternoon, evening and night and may cause a few impacts to travel’.
It adds that ‘southerly winds will strengthen through Tuesday afternoon, evening and night, with gales developing along some exposed coasts’.
It says at its peak ‘gusts of 40-50 mph are likely’.
It adds it will be ‘perhaps 50-60 mph in more exposed places, including along some coasts’.
‘This may lead to some disruption to ferry crossings, with tricky travelling conditions possible on higher level and west-east routes,’ adds the Met Office.
‘Winds will start to ease in Northern Ireland during the early hours of Wednesday, and then in many other areas around or after dawn’.
The Met Office further advises motorists to ‘give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary’.
It adds: ‘If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.
‘Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.
‘Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’
