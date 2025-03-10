Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal for information about missing Sarah Brown who was last seen on February 27
An appeal has been made for public assistance in finding missing Sarah Brown by Police Antrim & Newtownabbey.
“Antrim Police are currently concerned about the whereabouts of reported missing person Sarah Brown.
"Sarah was last seen on Thursday 27th February 2025 in the Antrim area at around 1500 hours.
"Sarah is pictured below and believed to be wearing jeans, a black hoodie, with her hair in a bun, wearing big ear rings and carrying a blue duffle bag.
"Police are making active attempts to locate Sarah, but are requesting assistance from any members of the public who know the location of Sarah or have any information regarding her whereabouts to please contact police on 101, quoting the police reference #993 27/2/25.”