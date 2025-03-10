Police are urgently appealing for information about missing Sarah Brown who was last seen on February 27.

“Antrim Police are currently concerned about the whereabouts of reported missing person Sarah Brown.

"Sarah was last seen on Thursday 27th February 2025 in the Antrim area at around 1500 hours.

"Sarah is pictured below and believed to be wearing jeans, a black hoodie, with her hair in a bun, wearing big ear rings and carrying a blue duffle bag.