Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Anthony Dornan last seen on January 11

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Anthony Dornan who is 20-years-old.

A post on Police North Belfast says that Anthony is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and slim with a pale complexion, blue eyes and light brown hair.

The post adds that Anthony was last seen on January 11 in the west Belfast area.

Anthony was wearing a thick grey hooded jacket, black woollen hat, navy/blue bottoms and black trainers.

He had also been carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Police say he may also be wearing a Gold chain.