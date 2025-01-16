Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Anthony Dornan last seen on January 11
A post on Police North Belfast says that Anthony is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and slim with a pale complexion, blue eyes and light brown hair.
The post adds that Anthony was last seen on January 11 in the west Belfast area.
Anthony was wearing a thick grey hooded jacket, black woollen hat, navy/blue bottoms and black trainers.
He had also been carrying a black Nike rucksack.
Police say he may also be wearing a Gold chain.
Anyone with any information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 and quote serial number 1146 of 14/01/25.
