Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Anthony Dornan last seen on January 11

By Gemma Murray

Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:18 GMT
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Anthony Dornan who is 20-years-old.

Anthony is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and slim with a pale complexion, blue eyes and light brown hair.

The post adds that Anthony was last seen on January 11 in the west Belfast area.

Anthony was wearing a thick grey hooded jacket, black woollen hat, navy/blue bottoms and black trainers.

He had also been carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Police say he may also be wearing a Gold chain.

Anyone with any information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 and quote serial number 1146 of 14/01/25.

