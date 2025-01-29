Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Brian Sinclair last seen on the Lisburn Road area on January 26 wearing a navy Adidas top with white stripes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A post on Police South Belfast says: “Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Brian Sinclair and would like to make contact with him to ensure his safety.
"Brian was last seen in the Lisburn Road area of South Belfast at around 12.30pm Sunday 26th January.
"He was wearing a navy Adidas top with white stripes, navy jogging bottoms, and black Under Armour trainers with white soles, and carrying a cream bag for life.
"If you know of Brian's whereabouts or believe you have seen him, please contact police on 101 and quote 678 of 26/01/25.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.