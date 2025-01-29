Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Brian Sinclair last seen on the Lisburn Road area on January 26 wearing a navy Adidas top with white stripes

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are keen to find missing Brian Sinclair and would like to make contact with him to ensure his safety.
Read More
Northern Ireland weather: Another Met Office Yellow Weather Warning for ice star...

A post on Police South Belfast says: “Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Brian Sinclair and would like to make contact with him to ensure his safety.

"Brian was last seen in the Lisburn Road area of South Belfast at around 12.30pm Sunday 26th January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was wearing a navy Adidas top with white stripes, navy jogging bottoms, and black Under Armour trainers with white soles, and carrying a cream bag for life.

"If you know of Brian's whereabouts or believe you have seen him, please contact police on 101 and quote 678 of 26/01/25.”

Related topics:PoliceNorthern IrelandAdidasLisburn Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice