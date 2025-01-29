Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Brian Sinclair last seen on the Lisburn Road area on January 26 wearing a navy Adidas top with white stripes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are keen to find missing Brian Sinclair and would like to make contact with him to ensure his safety.

A post on Police South Belfast says: “Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Brian Sinclair and would like to make contact with him to ensure his safety.

"Brian was last seen in the Lisburn Road area of South Belfast at around 12.30pm Sunday 26th January.

"He was wearing a navy Adidas top with white stripes, navy jogging bottoms, and black Under Armour trainers with white soles, and carrying a cream bag for life.