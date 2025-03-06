Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Megan Coyle last seen in Grand Central Station February 28
Police are concerned for the welfare of Megan Coyle who was last seen in Grand Central Station in Belfast on Friday 28th February at around 2pm.
She was wearing dark trainers, grey track bottoms, and a long grey coat and carrying a black backpack.
If you believe you have seen Megan or know of her whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 997 of 05/03/25.
