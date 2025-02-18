Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to locate missing teen Viktoria Lakatosova last seen in Belfast at weekend

Police are now concerned for the wellbeing of missing Viktoria Lakatosova.

The 17-year-old is from Belfast according to Police East Belfast in a social media post.

The post says that ‘Viktoria was last seen on Sunday 16th February at 17.25 on Chapel Lane, Belfast’.

She is described as being 5ft 3ins tall and slim with dark brown shoulder length hair.

Viktoria was last seen wearing a dark grey bomber jacket and white converse shoes.