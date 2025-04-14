Northern Ireland motorist has lucky escape after a black cow on an unlit road led to a written off car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist had a lucky escape after a black cow on an unlit road led to a written off car.

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens said a driver had a “very lucky escape!” after in recent days officers were called to attend “a Road Traffic Collision on the outskirts of Ballymoney but this wasn’t a car v car…this was a car v cow!”.

The post adds: “As you can see from the image the cow bounced up the bonnet and onto the windscreen which thankfully held until the driver got stopped.

"Thankfully this driver was doing the speed limit which may have saved his life!

"A black cow on an unlit road led to a written off car but thankfully a safe and well, but shaken up driver".

The post added that “Unfortunately the animal involved sustained injuries which were beyond repair and was seen to by a local vet who attended the scene”.

And it asks drivers to “Please be vigilant at all times whilst driving, abide by the speed limits and stay safe!

"If you own livestock, or animals of any sort even just your pets, please be sure to ensure they are appropriately housed and contained.