Northern Ireland roadworks: Broken down vehicles and diverted traffic on your route to work and school this morning
The incident is however ‘passable in Lane 1’.
The report in TrafficwatchNI asks motorists to ‘ please approach with caution’.
In Lisburn, the A49 Old Ballynahinch Road has two-way Temporary Traffic Lights in place to allow for repairs to a verge slip.
The report adds that the work is anticipated to last until the end of the week with the lights in place throughout this period.
And road users are advised to allow extra for their journey for the duration of these works.
Meanwhile temperatures through the night fell below freezing across many parts of the province.
Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow has been undertaken through the night.
Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
Meanwhile Traffic is becoming busy in the following areas:
- A12 Westlink Eastbound from Grosvenor Rd towards M2 York St.
- A20 Upper Newtownards Road from Comber Rd to Knock crossroads.
- M2 from Sandyknowes to Nelson St.
- M1 Junction 7 Sprucefield to Broadway Roundabout.
- A1 approaching Hillsborough Roundabout.Upper Newtownards Rd from Hawthornden Way to Castlehill Rd due to ongoing Road Works.
