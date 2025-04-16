Northern Ireland traffic: Broken-down lorry which closed one lane of M1 motorway has now been moved and lane reopened

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:22 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 08:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have been advised that the M1 has been reopened after a broken-down lorry closed one lane at Dunmurry.

The inconvenience for motorists was ongoing earlier today.

But, recently a PSNI spokesman confirmed that ‘Road users are advised that the M1, which was down to one lane at Dunmurry, country-bound, from junction 2 until junction 3, earlier this morning, has now reopened’.

Related topics:MotoristsNorthern IrelandPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice