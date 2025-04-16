Northern Ireland traffic: Broken-down lorry which closed one lane of M1 motorway has now been moved and lane reopened
Motorists have been advised that the M1 has been reopened after a broken-down lorry closed one lane at Dunmurry.
The inconvenience for motorists was ongoing earlier today.
But, recently a PSNI spokesman confirmed that ‘Road users are advised that the M1, which was down to one lane at Dunmurry, country-bound, from junction 2 until junction 3, earlier this morning, has now reopened’.
