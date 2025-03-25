Northern Ireland traffic: County Tyrone road to close tomorrow as officers carry out scene testing following a fatal collision

The Coalisland Road in Dungannon will be closed for a number of hours tomorrow, Wednesday 26th March.

A PSNI spokesman said that officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing from 7pm until 9pm, following a fatal collision in the area on Tuesday 4th March.

An 18-year-old man died in the single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black Peugeot 207.

Diversions will be in place at the junctions of Lurgaboy Lane and Killymeal Road.