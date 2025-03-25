Northern Ireland traffic: County Tyrone road to close tomorrow as officers carry out scene testing following a fatal collision
The Coalisland Road in Dungannon will be closed for a number of hours tomorrow, Wednesday 26th March.
A PSNI spokesman said that officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing from 7pm until 9pm, following a fatal collision in the area on Tuesday 4th March.
An 18-year-old man died in the single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black Peugeot 207.
Diversions will be in place at the junctions of Lurgaboy Lane and Killymeal Road.
Local access will be accommodated for people living in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.