Northern Ireland traffic: Driver released on bail pending enquiries after teenage schoolgirl knocked down by car in Newtownards

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 07:44 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 07:42 BST
A schoolgirl was injured after she was involved in a collision with a car in the centre of Newtownards.

She had to be taken to hospital after the collision.

Last night a PSNI spokesman said a man aged in his 60s arrested in connection with a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Frances Street area of Newtownards on Tuesday evening, 1st April has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

At the time of the collision officers along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and a teenage girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

And at the time a man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury and breach of a road traffic signal.

It has been reported that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they “received a 999 call at 17:54 on Tuesday 1 April following reports of a Road Traffic incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian”.

A spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was brought to Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.”

