Northern Ireland traffic: Patient rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital after Ballymena roundabout collision and roads later reopened
After the collision a PSNI spokesman asked motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey and expect delays in the area’.
The NI Ambulance Service said they were asked to give assistance ‘in a 999 call at 10:00 on Tuesday 1 April, following reports of an RTC in the Moorfields Road area, Ballymena’.
In a statement they said that ‘NIAS despatched 2 Emergency Crews, an Ambulance Officer and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident’.
And that following assessment one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.
Later a statement from the PSNI said that ‘the Larne Road roundabout area, Ballymena, has now fully reopened to motorists following an earlier collision’.
