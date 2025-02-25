Northern Ireland traffic: Road users advised that incident on the Ormeau Rd heading City Bound just before the Annadale Embankment now cleared

Road Users have been advised that the earlier Incident on the Ormeau Road heading City Bound just before the Annadale Embankment has now been cleared @TrafficwatchNI.

However motorists are now advised that ‘traffic is still very heavy within the area’.

And road users are asked to ‘please approach with caution’.

