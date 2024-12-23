Northern Ireland traffic: Road users are advised that the Tobermore Road in Maghera is currently closed following a road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:18 GMT
Road users are advised that the Tobermore Road in Maghera is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

Motorists have been asked to please avoid the area.

