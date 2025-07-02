One person rushed to hospital after two vehicle traffic collision in Coalisland
In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 13:59 on Wednesday 2nd July, following reports of an RTC in the Ballynakilly Road area, Coalisland.
They said that NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crew and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to the incident. to the incident.
One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by by Air Ambulance.
The road had been closed between Coash Road and Moor Road due to a two-vehicle collision.
The road has been closed since the collision.
