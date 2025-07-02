One person rushed to hospital after two vehicle traffic collision in Coalisland

One person has been rushed to hospital after a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 13:59 on Wednesday 2nd July, following reports of an RTC in the Ballynakilly Road area, Coalisland.

They said that NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crew and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to the incident. to the incident.

Air Ambulance

One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by by Air Ambulance.

The road had been closed between Coash Road and Moor Road due to a two-vehicle collision.

