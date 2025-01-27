Pedestrian in her 80s dies following a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on January 13
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 6.15pm we received a report of a collision involving a grey Seat Ateca and a pedestrian.
Officers attended, and the pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital, however has since died from her injuries.
Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1306 of 13/01/25.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
