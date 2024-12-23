Pictures from last night at Belfast City Airport when a plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:55 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:04 GMT
A plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed at Belfast City Airport amid adverse weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.

Butt his morning Belfast City Airport’s runway is “operating at normal” after being closed following an emergency incident.

Belfast City Airport's runway closed for the rest of Sunday after an Aer Lingus plane from Edinburgh suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds.

1.

Belfast City Airport's runway closed for the rest of Sunday after an Aer Lingus plane from Edinburgh suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds.

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport

2.

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport

3.

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport

4.

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport Photo: Andrew McCarroll

