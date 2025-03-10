PICTURES: Heartbroken Patrick Kielty carries coffin of mother Mary to her funeral in Dundrum

Hundreds of people today attended the funeral for the Late Late Show host's mum Mary, who passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday.

A death notice described Mrs Kielty as a "loving mother" and "devoted grandmother" adding that she "will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her entire family circle, neighbours and friends".

Mary Kielty is survived by her three sons, Patrick, John and Cahal.

Patrick Kielty’s father, Jack was killed at the age of 44-years.

The funeral took place today at 1pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dundrum.

Patrick Kielty (right) carries the coffin of his mother Mary Kielty, following her funeral at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum.

Patrick Kielty (right) carries the coffin of his mother Mary Kielty, following her funeral at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum. Photo: Liam McBurney

File photo dated 07/06/12 of Patrick Kielty holding the Torch with his mother Mary before he completes his leg through his hometown of Dundrum on Day 20 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay. The funeral of Mary Kielty who died on March 8, is taking place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum.

File photo dated 07/06/12 of Patrick Kielty holding the Torch with his mother Mary before he completes his leg through his hometown of Dundrum on Day 20 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay. The funeral of Mary Kielty who died on March 8, is taking place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum. Photo: Danny Lawson

