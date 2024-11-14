The Prince of Wales leaves after a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre, to hear about work that is being carried out to solidify Northern Ireland as a global leader of creative excellence and innovation by developing and upskilling the future workforce and expanding technological capabilities. Picture date: Thursday November 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL William. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Photo: Liam McBurney
Students gather at a window to watch the Prince of Wales during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre, to hear about work that is being carried out to solidify Northern Ireland as a global leader of creative excellence and innovation by developing and upskilling the future workforce and expanding technological capabilities Photo: Liam McBurney
The Prince of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio, where students are developing their skillsets in virtual production, during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre, to hear about work that is being carried out to solidify Northern Ireland as a global leader of creative excellence and innovation by developing and upskilling the future workforce and expanding technological capabilities. Photo: Liam McBurney
The Prince of Wales meets Belfast-born actor, James Martin, in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio, where students are developing their skillsets in virtual production, during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre, to hear about work that is being carried out to solidify Northern Ireland as a global leader of creative excellence and innovation by developing and upskilling the future workforce and expanding technological capabilities. Picture date: Thursday November 14, 2024.
The Prince of Wales meets Belfast-born actor, James Martin, in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio, where students are developing their skillsets in virtual production, during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre, to hear about work that is being carried out to solidify Northern Ireland as a global leader of creative excellence and innovation by developing and upskilling the future workforce and expanding technological capabilities. Photo: Liam McBurney
