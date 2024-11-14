PICTURES: Prince of Wales visits homelessness project today during Northern Ireland trip and meets Belfast-born actor, James Martin

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland for a visit that will involve engagements focusing on homelessness and the region’s creative industries.

His first visit was to a project in Belfast aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.

He was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.

He later met Belfast-born actor James Martin.

The Prince of Wales leaves after a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre.

The Prince of Wales leaves after a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre. Photo: Liam McBurney

Students gather at a window to watch the Prince of Wales during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre.

Students gather at a window to watch the Prince of Wales during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre. Photo: Liam McBurney

The Prince of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre.

The Prince of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre. Photo: Liam McBurney

The Prince of Wales meets Belfast-born actor, James Martin, in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre.

The Prince of Wales meets Belfast-born actor, James Martin, in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre. Photo: Liam McBurney

