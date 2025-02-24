Police appealing for witnesses to 'verbal altercation between the rider of a dark-coloured motorbike and a woman driving a black Renault Clio'
Inspector Edgar said: “We are examining the circumstances surrounding a verbal altercation between the rider of a dark-coloured motorbike, and a woman who was driving a black Renault Clio.
“The verbal altercation is understood to have occurred at approximately 4.30pm at the Ormeau Road junction.
“We’re keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and noticed what happened or who has dash-cam, CCTV or other footage of the vehicles, to get in contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1278 23/02/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/