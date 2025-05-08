Police at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn - road closures in place

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 8th May 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:34 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn, close to the junction with Comber Road.

Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.

