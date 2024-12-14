Police investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman

Michael Cousins

Published 14th Dec 2024
The sudden death is being investigated
Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at a property in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge on Saturday December 14

Cordons are in place. More details will follow in due course

Updates as available

