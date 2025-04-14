Portaferry RNLI crew receive awards for saving the lives of two sailors when a fire broke out on their yacht

RNLI lifesavers getting their awards

Four Portaferry RNLI volunteer crew members involved in a rescue in September 2024 have been awarded a RNLI commendation from the charity's Lifesaving Operations Director for their seamanship and teamwork during the lifesaving rescue of two sailors when a fire broke out on their yacht.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helm on the call out, Scott Blackwood and crew Chris Adair, Ros Watret and Molly Crowe launched the inshore lifeboat

Blue Peter V on Saturday 7 September 2024 into a calm, force 2, light north-easterly breeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially the request to launch was to two sailors on a 35ft yacht that had lost engine power just over one mile north of the Fairway Buoy at the entrance into Strangford Lough, however an update reported a burning smell onboard the vessel.

The lifeboat arrived on scene within 15 minutes and after a quick assessment, both crew on deck were observed to be well but when flames were seen in the cabin area, both casualties were transferred to the lifeboat immediately and returned to Portaferry station.

The lifeboat then returned to the location of the burning yacht to ensure there was no threat to other vessels in the area.

Speaking after receiving his award, Portaferry RNLI helm Scott Blackwood said: 'It is a great honour for each of us to receive this commendation from the Lifesaving Operations Director and I'm grateful to the rest of the crew on the lifeboat that day for their

commitment to bringing the casualties to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The situation escalated quickly once fire broke out, and we had a very different situation to deal with from what we were originally tasked to.

'It was great to be able to bring both casualties to safety and the recognition from our Lifesaving Operations Director is a great boost to everyone in Portaferry Station.'

Heather Kennedy, Portaferry RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, added: 'The crew were tasked to a yacht making little headway without engine power in the calm conditions, and dealt with a very different situation once on scene.