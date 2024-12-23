Portaferry RNLI crew save two paddle boarders swept offshore by strong winds
Helm Scott Blackwood, with volunteer lifeboat crew members Paul Mageean, Ros Watret and Blair Baillie, launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat into a force 6 strong westerly breeze and immediately made their way through Strangford Narrows and towards the Irish sea.
An update informed the crew that one casualty had now been carried ashore, and the remaining two were being taken in the direction of St. Patrick’s Rock, just outside of Strangford Lough
When the lifeboat arrived on scene weather conditions had deteriorated to a force 7 westerly, near gale.
The lifeboat began a search of the area and soon after spotted both casualties.
Both paddle boarders were brought onboard the lifeboat and medical assessments were carried out on the journey back to Strangford pontoon where they were handed over to the waiting Coastguard team.
Helm Scott Blackwood said afterwards: 'When these paddle boarders went into the water, they were in a bay sheltered from the off shore westerly wind, but we would remind everyone to check the weather before committing to the water.
'We found the casualties holding on to each other, and still on their boards.
This was the correct thing to do.
They also had a means to call for help when they realised the strength of the offshore wind.
'We were tasked today along with two Coastguard teams as well as Newcastle and Donaghadee all weather lifeboats, and Coastguard helicopter Rescue 936 from Caernarfon in Wales was close by as we pulled the two casualties onto the lifeboat. Those people, and their shore crews, all answered a call for help today and will remain prepared to help those in danger over the coming festive period.
'We urge everyone to check weather and tide times if the plan to spend time close to, or on the water.
If venturing out onto the water always wear a lifejacket or suitable personal flotation device for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help.
Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'
