Portaferry RNLI honours legacy of 'passionate photographer' and chronicler Colin Watson with unveiling of plaque

Portaferry RNLI has unveiled a new plaque in memory of longtime RNLI volunteer and photographer, Colin Watson at Portaferry Lifeboat Station on Thursday evening (10 April).

Tributes were paid as friends and lifeboat volunteers gathered to unveil a commemorative plaque in memory of the long-serving RNLI volunteer

and photographer, Colin Watson who also left a legacy to the charity to be used for the running of the County Down lifeboat station.

Fundraising Photographer of the Year 2013 Colin Watson being awarded at RNLI HQ in Poole.

Colin passed away peacefully at Seapatrick Care Home, Banbridge, on 18th May 2020 and left a lasting legacy, both through his generous bequest to Portaferry Lifeboat Station and the countless memories he created with his camera photographing numerous RNLI events and stations.

Heather Kennedy, Portaferry Lifeboat Operations Manager recalled her own memories of Colin in her speech saying, "He would almost appear out of nowhere. Many were aware of Colin who would just show up to the lifeboat station with just his camera and a ladder.

"He has a special love for Portaferry and would have been very close to the Murray family and often called in for a cup of tea and bit of cake.”

Colin was more than just a familiar face at a lifeboat station. He was a dedicated educator, having lectured at Belfast Metropolitan College for many years.

He was a passionate photographer and inspired hundreds of students.

It was here that he met his great friend and colleague Roisin McCaffrey, who would often accompany him on his RNLI photography visits.

Róisín remembered her dear friend in front of a packed lifeboat station, “He was an only child and had never married so the RNLI became his family. There was nothing he loved more than going out on the lifeboat during an exercise so that he could photograph the lifeboat crews.

"It made perfect sense that he would leave a legacy to the station he loved so much.

"He was involved with the RNLI until the very end.”

The ceremony was attended by many of Colin’s friends, along with colleagues, lifeboat crew and fundraising volunteers.

One of which was the RNLI’s Head of Region, Anna Classon, who along with his friend Roisin, unveiled the plaque in Colin’s honou

Anna spoke fondly of her own memories of Portaferry station and of Colin. ‘Colin Watson’s memory lives on not just in the photographs he captured, but in the enduring spirit of support and dedication he brought to the RNLI.’