Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There has been shock and sadness in Groomsport, Co Down after police said that shortly after 10.35 am this morning the body of a woman was removed from the water

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI statement added that officers remain at the scene and at this time.

And the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Groomsport

Later North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne expressed his shock and sadness following the discovery of the body of a woman at Groomsport Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic discovery at Groomsport Harbour,” he said.

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.

"Groomsport is a quiet and peaceful seaside village and there is understandably a great deal of concern within the local community following this discovery.

PSNI