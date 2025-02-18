PSNI remain at scene after body of woman removed from water at Groomsport Harbour
The PSNI statement added that officers remain at the scene and at this time.
And the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Later North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne expressed his shock and sadness following the discovery of the body of a woman at Groomsport Harbour.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic discovery at Groomsport Harbour,” he said.
"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.
"Groomsport is a quiet and peaceful seaside village and there is understandably a great deal of concern within the local community following this discovery.
"I would like to commend the swift response and professionalism of our emergency services in handling this distressing situation and would urge the public to avoid the area and not speculate whilst the PSNI carries out its investigation.”
