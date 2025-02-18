PSNI remain at scene after body of woman removed from water at Groomsport Harbour

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There has been shock and sadness in Groomsport, Co Down after police said that shortly after 10.35 am this morning the body of a woman was removed from the water
Read More
Northern Ireland Property: This beautiful period home has excellent equestrian f...

The PSNI statement added that officers remain at the scene and at this time.

And the death is not being treated as suspicious.

GroomsportGroomsport
Groomsport

Later North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne expressed his shock and sadness following the discovery of the body of a woman at Groomsport Harbour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic discovery at Groomsport Harbour,” he said.

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.

"Groomsport is a quiet and peaceful seaside village and there is understandably a great deal of concern within the local community following this discovery.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI

"I would like to commend the swift response and professionalism of our emergency services in handling this distressing situation and would urge the public to avoid the area and not speculate whilst the PSNI carries out its investigation.”

Related topics:PSNIDUP

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice