Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 3:20am, it was reported to police that a property in the area was set alight.

"It was reported that a woman in her 70s was inside the property at the time.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident.

"A woman aged in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property.

"Another man, also aged in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide assistance.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were already in attendance, dealt with the fire.

“The property was significantly damaged and at this stage, the incident is being treated as arson with intent.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 120 21/01/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

A post on social media from NIFRS North – accompanied by these pictures – said: “At 03.10 hrs this morning fire crews from Antrim and Ballymena Fire Stations attended a 'persons reported' call in the Rathglynn area of Antrim.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued one female and extinguished the fire.

"The scene has now been handed over to the PSNI.

"Fire crews from Antrim will be in the area today to offer home fire safety advice to residents.”

SDLP Antrim councillor Roisin Lynch has strongly condemned the arson attack as being “an absolutely disgraceful incident that resulted in a woman in her 70s being rescued from her home and taken to hospital having suffered burns and smoke inhalation”.

She added: “This must have been an absolutely terrifying experience for this woman and I can’t begin to imagine why anyone would target the home of an older person in this way.

"I would like to commend the man and woman who did their best to help this woman escape the fire and the fire service for their response.

"Without them we could have been dealing with an awful tragedy this morning.

"People in this area are shocked that this has happened on their doorsteps and that a member of their community was placed in harm’s way.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward to police.

"Anyone who would target or harm an elderly woman in this way poses a serious risk and must be held accountable for their actions.”

3 . Ambulance at the scene of the fire Photo: NIFRS Photo Sales

4 . The scene of the fire last night in Antrim Photo: NIFRS Photo Sales