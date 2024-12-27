Road safety appeal ahead of Fermanagh crash victim Amy Stokes' funeral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​A councillor has said that the recent spate of road deaths is a reminder of how "uncertain" life can be, as he appealed for people to take care on the roads for the remainder of the holidays.

It comes as the funeral of one victim, Amy Stokes, 20, is due to take place tomorrow.

It will be held at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in the tiny village of Ballyconnell, just on the RoI side of the south Fermanagh border – the same church where she got married in September.

The one-vehicle crash which killed her happened in the Derrylin area of south Fermanagh on Monday.

Amy Stokes

Mark Ovens, a UUP councillor for Erne West, where the accident happened, said: "The accident happened was a tragedy on the cusp of Christmas. There have been too many.

"Unfortunately there have been a number of accidents on our roads lately, and this is just a further illustration of just how uncertain life can be.

"It's important that people drive carefully on our roads at all times, and it's particularly important around times such as this with darker evenings."

Other recent deaths are those of a lorry driver in his 40s, killed in a one-vehicle crash near Beragh, several miles south-east of Omagh – also on Monday.

John Hanna, 34, was killed in a single-vehicle crash to the south-east of Ballynahinch on Tuesday – Christmas Eve.

And on Christmas Day there was a crash in the Republic just south of Cavan town which claimed the life of a man in his 80s.