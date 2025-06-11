Road users advised of 'a number of closures in Belfast city centre this morning' (June 11)
Road users are advised of a number of closures in Belfast city centre this morning, Wednesday 11th June.
In a statement the PSNI said that Hill Street is closed between its junctions with Waring Street and Gordon Street – and Waring Street is closed between Donegall Street and Hill Street.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
