Road users advised of 'a number of closures in Belfast city centre this morning' (June 11)

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jun 2025, 07:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Road users are advised of a number of closures in Belfast city centre this morning, Wednesday 11th June.

In a statement the PSNI said that Hill Street is closed between its junctions with Waring Street and Gordon Street – and Waring Street is closed between Donegall Street and Hill Street.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Related topics:BelfastPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice