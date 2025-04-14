Rory McIlroy: Take is a look at some images of our local golfing star down the years
Here is a look at some pictures of Rory McIlroy through the years.
1.
2010 Ryder Cup Final Day Singles Matches 4/10/2010
Europe vs USA
Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and vice captain Darren Clarke celebrate
2.
2010 Ryder Cup Practice Day 28/9/2010
European team captain Colin Montgomerie shares a laugh with vice captain Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy
3.
2010 Ryder Cup Practice Day 28/9/2010
European team captain Colin Montgomerie with vice captain Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy
4.
2010 Ryder Cup Practice Day 28/9/2010
European playing partners Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy walk down the 14th fairway
