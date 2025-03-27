Ryanair welcomes onboard its 200 millionth passenger for 2024/2025

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has welcomed onboard its 200 millionth passenger for 2024/2025.
Read More
Northern Ireland Property: Have a look around this premier local home only minut...

And that passenger was 84-year-old Maria Cornelia Vos, who flew Fuerteventura to Madrid yesterday (Wed, 26 March).

There have been 200 Million passengers in one calendar year is a historic new record for Ryanair, and it is the first time ever that any European airline has carried 200M passengers in just one year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this yearMrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this year
Mrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this year

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this year.

"Ryanair is proud to have carried 200M passengers in 2024/2025 and we are pleased that these 200M passengers have saved on average €5billion, compared to the average air fares of our competitor airlines.”

Related topics:RyanairEurope

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice