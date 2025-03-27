Ryanair welcomes onboard its 200 millionth passenger for 2024/2025

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has welcomed onboard its 200 millionth passenger for 2024/2025.

And that passenger was 84-year-old Maria Cornelia Vos, who flew Fuerteventura to Madrid yesterday (Wed, 26 March).

There have been 200 Million passengers in one calendar year is a historic new record for Ryanair, and it is the first time ever that any European airline has carried 200M passengers in just one year.

Mrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this year

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this year.