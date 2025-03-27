Ryanair welcomes onboard its 200 millionth passenger for 2024/2025
And that passenger was 84-year-old Maria Cornelia Vos, who flew Fuerteventura to Madrid yesterday (Wed, 26 March).
There have been 200 Million passengers in one calendar year is a historic new record for Ryanair, and it is the first time ever that any European airline has carried 200M passengers in just one year.
Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this year.
"Ryanair is proud to have carried 200M passengers in 2024/2025 and we are pleased that these 200M passengers have saved on average €5billion, compared to the average air fares of our competitor airlines.”
