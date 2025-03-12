Saint Patrick's Day: This is what you need to know about traffic & travel on March 17

Traffic diversions will be in place in and around Belfast city centre this Monday 17 March due to events taking place to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Visitors and participants are advised to plan their journey in advance and leave extra time to travel to and from the city centre.

Motorists can expect some delays and diversions during the SPAR Craic 10K event, organised by Aisling Events, which leaves from City Hall at 9am and ends at Ormeau Park.

The route takes in the city centre, as well as Falls Road, Stranmillis Embankment and Ormeau Road from approximately 8am to 11am.

Saint Patrick's Day 2025

There will also be some disruption along the route of the St Patrick’s Day parade, organised by Belfast City Council, which starts from City Hall at 1.30pm and follows a circular route, via Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, before heading back to City Hall.

Rolling diversions will be in place from 12.30pm to 3:30pm in and around the following areas:

Donegall Square West

College Square East and Wellington Place

High Street (inner), Castle Place, Royal Avenue and Donegall Place

Victoria Street

Bridge Street

Chichester Street

Ann Street

To accommodate the St Patrick’s Day Festival Village in Cathedral Quarter (including set-up and dismantling), temporary road closures will also be in place from 8am to 9pm on Academy Street (from junction of Curtis Street) and Exchange Street West.

St Patrick's Day route

There will be no on-street parking, including blue badge spaces, from 6am to 3pm along Donegall Place, High Street and Bridge Street.

Translink will operate a normal service throughout the day on Monday 17 March, but there may be some diversions while the parade is taking place.