Second young swimmer dies after incident off the coast of Donegal

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
Published 11th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Buncrana shorefront. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Buncrana shorefront. Photo: George Sweeney
A second swimmer has died after getting into difficulty off the coast of Donegal.

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched after three young males got into difficulty in the water off Buncrana at around 4pm on Saturday.

Two male juveniles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, one of whom was in a serious condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gardai said this youngster died in the early hours of Sunday.

The body of an adult teenager was recovered late on Saturday and the search was stood down.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, gardai said.

Related topics:DonegalBuncrana
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice