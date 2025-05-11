Second young swimmer dies after incident off the coast of Donegal
A second swimmer has died after getting into difficulty off the coast of Donegal.
A multi-agency rescue operation was launched after three young males got into difficulty in the water off Buncrana at around 4pm on Saturday.
Two male juveniles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, one of whom was in a serious condition.
Gardai said this youngster died in the early hours of Sunday.
The body of an adult teenager was recovered late on Saturday and the search was stood down.
The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, gardai said.