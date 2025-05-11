Second young swimmer dies after incident off the coast of Donegal

Buncrana shorefront. Photo: George Sweeney

A second swimmer has died after getting into difficulty off the coast of Donegal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched after three young males got into difficulty in the water off Buncrana at around 4pm on Saturday.

Two male juveniles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, one of whom was in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardai said this youngster died in the early hours of Sunday.

The body of an adult teenager was recovered late on Saturday and the search was stood down.