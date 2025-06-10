Security alert following the discovery of a suspicious device - homes evacuated

The Evish area of Strabane

Police are dealing with a security alert in the area of Evish Square of Strabane following the discovery of a suspicious device there shortly after 9am this morning, Tuesday June 10

A public safety operation is underway and the main area impacted at this time is at the junction of Mount Carmel Heights with Newtownkennedy Street, which is inaccessible.

A number of homes are being evacuated.

Inspector Robb said: “We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, and we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible. However, public safety is of paramount importance and we appreciate the co-operation and patience from the public as we deal with this incident.