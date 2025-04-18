Shelly Feeney fundraiser hits £19k as tragic road accident family bids farewell to father

Shelly Feeney is battling injuries sustained in a car crash.

A fundraiser for tragic Co Antrim road accident victim Shelly Feeney has raised more than £19,000 to help the family as they laid to rest to her father James.

Shelly is bravely battling against serious injuries sustained in the crash – and this afternoon (18th) saw the funeral of father, James Feeney, who died one day after the accident hospitalised his daughter.

Shelly, aged in her 30s, was involved in a one-vehicle collision close to her home in Mosside, Ballymoney, on Monday morning. She remains in Intensive Care in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police have said a child also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A GoFundMe appeal organised by Mosside Presbyterian Church’s Rev Andre Alves-Areias on behalf of Stephen McCrudden, has so far raised £19,000 – more than 38 times greater than its original goal of £500.

States the appeal: “This is an incredibly difficult and worrying time for everyone who knows and loves Shelly, especially for Stephen.

“At this critical time Stephen needs to be with her as much as he can. However, being constantly present at the hospital often involves significant unexpected costs – things like travel back and forth, parking, meals, and time off work. The last thing Stephen should have to worry about right now is the financial strain of being there for Shelly.

“We want to ease the burden on Stephen so he can focus entirely on being there for Shelly.”