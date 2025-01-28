Storm Éowyn: As many as 300 Northern Ireland properties without water supply after assets damaged

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:53 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 14:24 GMT
Northern Ireland Water have today revealed that there are 300 properties experiencing a loss of water supply.
In a statement, they say that ‘significant progress has been made since Storm Éowyn to repair damaged equipment and bring multiple assets which were impacted by the storm back into operation’.

"However, we still have approximately 300 properties experiencing a loss of water supply,” said a spokesman.

"Numbers can fluctuate depending on burst pipes, air locks etc.

"We can give the assurance that we won’t stop until all properties are back on supply.

"We are a 24/7 business, and that work will continue day and night until water

supplies return to normal.

"We would like to thank local Councils, agencies and elected representatives who have been working alongside us to distribute bottled water and assist with access to our sites.”

Bottled water is available to customers without supply at the following locations:

 Omagh Leisure Centre – Old Mountfield Rd, Omagh BT79 7EGE

 Enniskillen Lakeland Forum - Broadmeadow, Enniskillen BT74 7EF

 Dungiven Sports Centre – 32 Curragh Road, Dungiven BT47 4SE

 Derg Valley Leisure Centre – 6 Strabane Rd, Castlederg BT81 7HZ (self serve)

 Belleek Community Centre – Marina Road, Belleek BT93 3EZ (self serve)

 Milestone Centre, Termon Rd, Carrickmore, Omagh BT79 9AL (self serve)

 Edfield Way carpark, Fivemiletown (self serve)

 Centra Store, Greencastle, Omagh (self serve)

 Derrygonnelly Community Centre, Fermanagh (self serve)

 Bawnache Leisure Centre, Irvinestown (self serve)

Anyone having difficulty attending those locations, please contact us on our Waterline number 03457 44 00 88 for direct assistance.

Our teams have delivered bottled water directly to over 300 properties and will continue to do so while they remain without supply.

The most up to date information can be found on our website by using the postcode search at Current Service Updates - Northern Ireland Water.

