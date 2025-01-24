Storm Eowyn breaks Irish wind speed record with a gust of 183kmh recorded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wind speed of 183kmh (114mph) brought by Storm Eowyn has been recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began, Irish forecaster Met Eireann has said.

Met Eireann said a gust of 183kmh had been recorded at Mace Head, Co Galway, at 5am, just above the previous record high of 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick.

It also reported the mean wind speed record of 131kmh (81mph) set in 1945 in Foynes has been broken during the storm, with up to 135kmh (84mph) at Mace Head at 4am.

The storm has caused extensive and widespread damage to the electricity network, with power outages affecting 715,000 homes, farms and businesses in the Republic of Ireland, and more than 93,000 impacted in Northern Ireland.

Collapsed scaffolding blocking Harold's Cross Road in Dublin.

ESB Networks in Ireland says it expects significant further outages as Storm Eowyn moves across the country.

Irish premier Micheal Martin described it as an “historic storm”.

He wrote on social media: “I urge everyone to stay safe and stay home as the impact of Storm Eowyn is felt right across Ireland. This is a historic storm.

“The National Emergency Co-ordination Group is meeting shortly with a national effort involving ESB, Defence Forces, Civil Defence and Irish Water to restore power, water and get help to those who need it, once safe. Please take care.”

Deputy premier Simon Harris said: “Ireland has experienced the highest winds ever recorded and our power outages are widespread.

“Continue to heed the red warning and do not travel. The sea and shoreline are extremely dangerous.”

North of the border, NIE Networks said the storm is causing “widespread damage” to the electricity infrastructure.