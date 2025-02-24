Sympathy expressed to family of female pedestrian who died after collision in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber on Saturday evening

Sympathy has been expressed after a female pedestrian died following a collision involving a car in Comber, Co Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber on Saturday evening.

And whilst emergency services rushed to the scene following the 4.45pm collision, the woman died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Air Ambulance attended the scene

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a woman has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Comber, Co Down, which occurred yesterday evening, Saturday 23rd February,” a PSNI spokesman said.

Inspector Adair said: “Police received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town shortly before 4.45pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

"Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries. The area was closed to traffic for a period of time, but later re-opened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 22/02/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ "

Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Alistair Cathcart, sent his deepest regret to the road victim’s family.