Sympathy expressed to family of female pedestrian who died after collision in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber on Saturday evening

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sympathy has been expressed after a female pedestrian died following a collision involving a car in Comber, Co Down.
Read More
Northern Ireland traffic: M1 lanes closed just beyond the Moira junction after r...

The collision happened in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber on Saturday evening.

And whilst emergency services rushed to the scene following the 4.45pm collision, the woman died at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Air Ambulance attended the sceneThe Air Ambulance attended the scene
The Air Ambulance attended the scene

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a woman has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Comber, Co Down, which occurred yesterday evening, Saturday 23rd February,” a PSNI spokesman said.

Inspector Adair said: “Police received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town shortly before 4.45pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

"Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries. The area was closed to traffic for a period of time, but later re-opened.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 22/02/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ "

Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Alistair Cathcart, sent his deepest regret to the road victim’s family.

"My deepest sympathy to the family after a terrible tragedy on our roads,” he said.

Related topics:MayorPoliceCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice