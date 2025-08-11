Talk to young people now about alcohol and drug risks, ahead of exam results

An appeal has been made for parents of young people set to receive exam results in coming days to try to persuade them not to drink alcohol or take drugs.

In a statement, the Public Health Agency said: ‘Thousands of teenagers will receive their A-level and GCSE results this week and next.

‘Following these occasions, we can often see excessive drinking or drug taking, so it is important that everyone is aware of the risks, even those who have drunk alcohol or taken drugs previously’.

Kevin Bailey, Joint Regional Lead for Substance Use at the PHA, said: “Parents and guardians can make the first move and talk openly and honestly about the dangers of binge drinking and encourage young people to have fun with friends without alcohol or drugs.

“If they are likely to be drinking, encourage them to take care if they choose to do so and warn them of the dangers of mixing alcohol and other drugs.

“In the short term, the undesirable effects of drinking too much can include symptoms such as vomiting and hangovers. However, more serious risks from drinking heavily can include damage to vital organs and falls or accidents that can result in injury.

“Drinking too much can also affect our judgement, leading us to do things we wouldn’t otherwise do and that we might regret later.

"These can include unplanned sexual activity, relationship difficulties and getting into violent situations.

“Excessive drinking can also have longer term effects on health such as damage to the liver, heart, brain and stomach.

“Parents’ and other family members’ attitudes and behaviours in relation to alcohol and drugs have a strong influence on young people so take that step to talk about it openly.”

Helpful tips for parents/guardians:

Do

Make the first move and bring up the topic of alcohol. Don’t wait until there’s a problem before you decide to talk.

Take time to listen to what young people have to say.

Respect their views if you want the same in return.

Discuss the risks associated with drinking alcohol.

Discuss possible consequences of their actions and support them to make the right choices.

Think about your own drinking and the influence this can have on young people’s' behaviour.

Don’t

Assume young people don’t want to talk. Not talking to them about alcohol could be interpreted as your approval of them drinking.

Assume they already know everything.

Interrupt or be judgemental, even if you don’t agree with their opinion.

Kevin continued: “Drugs can also be used around this time and misusing drugs can cause serious damage to your health and even death. We can never be sure what has gone into drugs, therefore the PHA strongly recommends that people do not take them.

“Parents and guardians can play an important role in helping young people understand these risks, so that they don’t choose to take drugs without realising the harm they could be exposing themselves to.

"If someone has taken drugs and is feeling unwell, please seek medical help urgently.

"Young people will be worried about getting in to trouble if they are with someone who is ill after taking drugs but remind them they need to look out for their friends, stay with them and get them help – it could save their lives.”

Results time can also have an impact on young people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Kevin said: “Not getting the grades they hoped for can result in feeling anxious or low.

"Disappointment is an understandable reaction. It’s important not to neglect the possible impact of this stress on mental and emotional wellbeing.

“Parents and guardians are urged to look out for behaviour or feelings that could indicate that their young people are showing signs of stress.