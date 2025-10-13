'Thanks for your assistance with this matter' - Missing Jamie Devlin located 'safe and well' after widespread appeal
A post updated on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey social media page says: ‘The missing person we had posted about last seen at Carncome Road in Ballymena has been safely located.
‘Thanks for your assistance with this matter.’
Earlier Police Antrim and Newtownabbey appealed for ‘for members of the public, particularly in the area of Connor, Kells & Randalstown to check their home addresses including outdoor spaces and outhouses for Jamie’.
In an appeal to members of the public they said ‘that Jamie is not a risk to them and if he is located, that he can be engaged with and kept calm until police can be contacted’.
An earlier appeal said that Jamie was last seen at Carncome Road, Ballymena on Sunday 12th October at around 8pm.
Jamie is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing dark trousers, a red football top and a black and blue hooded top.
Police say that ‘Jamie would also be vulnerable’ and has connections to the Randalstown area.