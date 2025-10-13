'Thanks for your assistance with this matter' - Missing Jamie Devlin located 'safe and well' after widespread appeal

Police have issued a public thank you after High Risk missing person Jamie Devlin was found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post updated on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey social media page says: ‘The missing person we had posted about last seen at Carncome Road in Ballymena has been safely located.

‘Thanks for your assistance with this matter.’

Latest image of Jamie Devlin

Earlier Police Antrim and Newtownabbey appealed for ‘for members of the public, particularly in the area of Connor, Kells & Randalstown to check their home addresses including outdoor spaces and outhouses for Jamie’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an appeal to members of the public they said ‘that Jamie is not a risk to them and if he is located, that he can be engaged with and kept calm until police can be contacted’.

An earlier appeal said that Jamie was last seen at Carncome Road, Ballymena on Sunday 12th October at around 8pm.

Jamie is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing dark trousers, a red football top and a black and blue hooded top.