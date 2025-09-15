Three people rushed to Royal Victoria Hospital after five emergency crews and the Air Ambulance attend Downpatrick serious road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 16:06 BST
Three people have been rushed to the Royal Victoria hospital after a serious road traffic collision on the Ballydugan Road in Downpatrick.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 14:08 following reports of an Road Traffic Collision in the Ballydugan Road Area, Downpatrick.

He added that ‘5 Emergency Ambulance crews, 1 Paramedic, 1 Ambulance Officer, 1 Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene’ and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked the scene.

The statement adds that ‘following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three people were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance’.

Earlier Newry Mourne and Down Councillor Alan Lewis has also asked that people avoid the Ballydugan Road following the serious road traffic collision.

He said that diversions are in place from Clough Round about to Buckshead Road.

He said: ‘My thoughts are with those involved.

‘I thank the emergency services for their quick and efficient response and I ask that people avoid the area as it will be closed late into the evening.

‘Praying for all those injured’.

