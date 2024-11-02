Traffic & Travel: A man has died following a road traffic collision on Friday evening

Police have confirmed that the man was a pedestrian

CPR was commenced until the arrival of ambulance staff but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detective Inspector Michael Winters is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday night around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 2078 01/11/24. The Cullaville Road has now reopened