Traffic & Travel: Co Armagh road closed due to building fire
Road closed to traffic due to fire in the area
Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area.
A post on trafficwatchni said A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area.
Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”
The full extent of the fire is not known at the time
Updates as available
