Traffic & Travel: Co Armagh road closed due to building fire

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:16 BST
Road closed due to fire in the areaplaceholder image
Road closed due to fire in the area
Road closed to traffic due to fire in the area

Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area.

A post on trafficwatchni said A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area.

Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

The full extent of the fire is not known at the time

Updates as available

Related topics:PortadownPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice