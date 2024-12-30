Traffic & Travel: PSNI Road Policing and Safety reporting 'serious' RTC with road closed

By Michael Cousins

Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:32 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 13:13 GMT
A collision has occurred in the Ravenhill Road area and the road has been closed between the roundabout at the Ormeau Road junction and St Judes Parade
Road users are advised of a serious collision

The incident is ongoing in the Ravenhill Road area.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The road has been closed between the roundabout at the Ormeau Road junction and St Judes Parade. Local diversions are in place.

