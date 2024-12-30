Traffic & Travel: PSNI Road Policing and Safety reporting 'serious' RTC with road closed
Road users are advised of a serious collision
The incident is ongoing in the Ravenhill Road area.
Emergency services are at the scene.
The road has been closed between the roundabout at the Ormeau Road junction and St Judes Parade. Local diversions are in place.
Updates as available
