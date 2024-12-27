Travel update - Killylea road closure: Police ask drivers to avoid area after serious collision - Road now reopen

Road closed

Reopened – The PSNI had asked motorists to avoid the area around the scene of serious crash near Killylea village in County Armagh.

Update

The Killylea Road, outside Killylea, which was closed following a serious road traffic collision in the area yesterday afternoon, Friday 27th December, has now reopened. An update will follow in due course.

Killylea Road is currently closed between the junctions of Navan Fort Road and Greywood Close, due to what the police have called “a serious road traffic collision”.

Traffic is being diverted through Killylea village, which the PSNI has stated is causing delays in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Please seek an alternative route if travelling in this area.”