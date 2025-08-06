Tributes paid to 'a lovely lady inside and out' found beside burning car as she's named locally

The woman whose body was discovered at the scene of a burning car outside Omagh has been named locally as Claire McCain.

Yesterday police said that the woman who died following a car fire outside Omagh had been confirmed to be in her 30s, following a post-mortem examination.

Police said her remains were found after a fire in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 was extinguished by firefighters in a field just off the Rylagh Road on Saturday.

The fire was initially treated as arson – but in an update on Monday evening, the PSNI said her death is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.

Speaking to the News Letter the Vice-chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, DUP Councillor Shirley Hawkes, said: ‘People in the area have obviously been very shocked at what happened.

"I did not know the girl personally, but it is terribly tragic and I extend my sympathies to her loved ones at this time.

‘It has been such tragic circumstances for her family and friends.

Emergency services at the scene on The Rylagh Road outside Omagh, Co. Tyrone, where they are dealing with the discovery of a body.

‘Everyone’s heart goes out to them. Everyone is shocked at what happened as how could you not be?’

As tributes are paid a death notice for Claire McCain has been published by Funeral Times.

It says she died on August 2 ‘tragically’ and is the ‘dearly loved daughter of William and Patricia and precious sister of Christopher and Simone and auntie to Skye’.

It adds that her remains will leave Maguire's Funeral Home on on Thursday at noon ‘for interment in Greenhill Cemetery’.

The notice adds: ‘Very deeply regretted by her loving dad, mother, brother, sister, Margaret, auntie and her many friends. On her Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy’.

Meanwhile hundreds of tributes have been paid online after her passing.