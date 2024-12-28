Two dead following a two vehicle road traffic collision - 4 others including a baby taken to hospital - one woman in critical condition

The Killylea Road area in KillyleaThe Killylea Road area in Killylea
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that two men have sadly died following a two vehicle road traffic collision

The rtc was on the Killylea Road outside Killylea, County Armagh

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly before 12:45pm yesterday, Friday 27th December, of a collision involving a dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

Both men died at the scene.

Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time.

“The Killylea Road, which was closed for a period of time, has now fully reopened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

You can call 101 and quote reference 740 of 27/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

