Two young men from Castlederg are killed in a car crash in Donegal

Two men from Castlederg have been killed in a car crash in Donegal.

The pair from the Co Tyrone town died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision near to the border with Northern Ireland.

The accident happened on the N15 road at Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm on Friday.

The dead men have been named by media outlets including the BBC and RTE as Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith, both aged in their 30s, and said to have been friends travelling in the same car.

Gardai said that a man and woman in their 70s, who were travelling in the other vehicle, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A woman in her 30s was said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

RTE quoted a local parish priest at Crossroads, Killygordon, Fr Patsy Arkinson, who attended the aftermath of the crash. He was reported as saying that it was a "shocking" scene and said that locals were "shocked and hurt" following the incident.

Fr Arkinson also offered his thoughts and prayers to the deceased and injured in the collision.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Patrick McGowan, who lives minutes from the scene, said: "The whole community is still in shock today to wake up to the news that two young men have lost their lives. It's just so sad.”

The head of the Garda Traffic Corps in Co Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have already been in contact with us in relation to the collision.