Urgent appeal for information about missing Sean O'Hare who was reported missing from Craigavon Area Hospital and has long black shoulder length hair and a full beard
A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon says: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Sean O'Hare, 29 years old who has been reported as missing from Craigavon Area Hospital.”
Sean is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with ‘long black shoulder length hair’ and a full beard.
He had been wearing a check shirt with long sleeves, dark demin jeans and was carrying a black school bag.
The post adds that he was last seen “heading in the direction of South Lake Leisure Centre around 1400 hours on 22/09/24”.
Anyone with information about Mr O’Hare is asked to please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1285 of 22/09/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.