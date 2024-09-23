Missing Sean O'Hare

Police have launched an urgent appeal for missing 29-year-old Sean O’Hare.

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon says: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Sean O'Hare, 29 years old who has been reported as missing from Craigavon Area Hospital.”

Sean is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with ‘long black shoulder length hair’ and a full beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been wearing a check shirt with long sleeves, dark demin jeans and was carrying a black school bag.

The post adds that he was last seen “heading in the direction of South Lake Leisure Centre around 1400 hours on 22/09/24”.