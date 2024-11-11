Urgent appeal to find missing Crystal Pond from the Portrush area
Police are urgently trying to locate missing Crystal Pond from the Portrush area.
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says that the PSNI in Coleraine are attempting to locate Crystal Pond.
And Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding her whereabouts.
Crystal is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build with long brown hair and blue eyes.
She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a dark hoodie.
It adds that Crystal was last seen on Sunday at 2.55am in the Portrush area.
Police are appealing to Crystal or anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting serial 330 of 10th November 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.