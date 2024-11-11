Police are urgently trying to locate missing Crystal Pond from the Portrush area.

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says that the PSNI in Coleraine are attempting to locate Crystal Pond.

And Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding her whereabouts.

Crystal is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build with long brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a dark hoodie.

It adds that Crystal was last seen on Sunday at 2.55am in the Portrush area.